Sale of Historic Cox Brothers Ford Building

Hill Country Passport
 13 days ago

Echo Gallery owner-operators Linda Haddock and John Sone announce the result of negotiations for the sale of the historic Cox Brothers Ford dealership building. Completed on July 6, 1933, the structure was described by the Johnson City Record Courier as “one of the most modern structures in the city”. At the time of its closing it was the second oldest dealership in Texas. Founded by Haddock in 2014, partner Sone helped move the gallery from its first location at 305 E.

