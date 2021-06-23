Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert, TX

Marlin Gregory Schumann

Hill Country Passport
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Greg Schumann of Albert passed away on Saturday, June 19th at the age of 62 years. Marlin Gregory “Greg” Schumann was born on March 30th, 1959 in Blanco, Texas to Marlin Rudy and Johnnie Mae Kneupper Schumann. He married Sharon Lynn Meier on May 23rd, 1981 in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Stonewall. Greg Schumann is survived by his wife: Sharon Lynn Meier Schumann of Albert; Daughter and spouse: Kindra and Greg Simms of Albert; Son and spouse: Ryan and Ashley Schumann of Al ...

www.hillcountrypassport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Albert, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Blanco, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Greg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy