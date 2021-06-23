Marlin Gregory Schumann
Mr. Greg Schumann of Albert passed away on Saturday, June 19th at the age of 62 years. Marlin Gregory “Greg” Schumann was born on March 30th, 1959 in Blanco, Texas to Marlin Rudy and Johnnie Mae Kneupper Schumann. He married Sharon Lynn Meier on May 23rd, 1981 in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Stonewall. Greg Schumann is survived by his wife: Sharon Lynn Meier Schumann of Albert; Daughter and spouse: Kindra and Greg Simms of Albert; Son and spouse: Ryan and Ashley Schumann of Al ...www.hillcountrypassport.com