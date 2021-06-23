Lakeport Police Find Counterfeit Hundreds at Farmers Market

Lakeport police are on alert after two counterfeit $100 bills were used at a farmers market. Two vendors reported two different suspects using counterfeit bills from the new series of hundreds. The first suspect is described as a medium complected Adult Male in his 30s wearing a gray tank top and gray sweatpants, with two lines tattooed under his right eye. The second a light complected Adult Female with one or more missing front teeth and an A-line hair-style wearing a white and blue colored “sun” dress. Lakeport police ask you contact them or your nearest law enforcement agency if you see suspects matching these descriptions or come across any more counterfeit bills.