Round Mountain, TX

Round Mountain fire station open for business

By Tricia Hartmann
Hill Country Passport
 13 days ago

The Emergency Services Commissioners of North Blanco County Emergency Services District No. 1 held a regular meeting on June 21, 2021 at the new Round Mountain VFD Fire Station. President David O’Bannon called the meeting to order at 7:04 pm, and all commissioners were present. Commissioners unanimously approved the minutes of previous meetings, as well as the treasurer’s report. New fire station ceremony In observance with tradition of opening of the new fire station, the five comm ...

www.hillcountrypassport.com
