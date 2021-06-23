Cancel
Mykki Blanco - Free Ride

 13 days ago

This week's Song of the Day were selected by KEXP DJ Larry Rose in honor of Pride. Tune in Pride Weekend, Saturday and Sunday June 26th and 27th, from Noon to 6PM PT for a special lineup throughout the weekend with DJ Riz, Reverend Dollars, Michele Myers, and DJ Kennady, creating an On-Air Pride Party for us all to stay connected. More info here.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Pitchfork

Watch Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love took to Instagram yesterday to share a cover of Britney Spears’ song “Lucky.” In the middle of Love’s acoustic performance, she began crying. Watch it happen below. Love was interviewed for Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino’s New Yorker article, which outlined Spears’ life under the conservatorship of her...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Mykki Blanco Turned Heartbreak Into a Post-Pandemic Love Album

On “Free Ride,” the first single from Mykki Blanco’s new mini-LP Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, the musician constructs a tabernacle from which to worship the sensation of love. The accompanying video features Blanco refiguring tropes of family, community, and celebration to more inclusive ends. What might read as dysfunctional — multiple generations dwelling in a rickety RV — is recast with gentle reverence. Blanco’s gift has always been the queering of perspective, refusing to stay fixed in any particular mode. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep brings that framework to notions of love and loss. The result is a profoundly moving meditation on what it means to care and be cared for. Over Zoom, Blanco says the timing of the project’s release, just as the world re-emerges from over a year in lockdown, feels divine. While it wasn’t their goal in recording the album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep contends with the contrasting impulses tied to the return to normalcy. Its songs are about making space for longing and making space to heal one’s trauma; about intimately knowing the contours of your heartache and dedicating yourself to the hope of finding true love.
MusicNME

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé are working on new music in LA

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are in Los Angeles working on new music, their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed. Rumours began to circulate about what the stars were doing in LA after paparazzi photos of them in the city appeared online. After the pictures were published by US gossip sites,...
Manchester, WAkexp.org

Children of Zeus - No Love Song

Manchester duo Children Of Zeus return with their first new music in three years, since the release of their acclaimed debut Travel Light. Today's Song of the Day reunites band members Tyler Daley and Konny Kon with producer Beat Butcha (Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle) who worked on their earlier album. The lush production adds a lush, soulful vibe to the smooth slow jam, providing a velvety platform for Daley's vocals and Kon's riffs.
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

What’s wrong with silly love songs? | Liner Notes

My last column dealt with guilty pleasures and no one wrote to me to tell me their dirty little song secrets. That’s fine. I understand. But my colleagues in The Leader office really delivered with their suggestions. They’ll probably hate me for letting our readers know their guilty pleasures, but I’m spilling all the beans and letting every single cat out of the bag.
MusicAlternative Press

11 re-imagined cover songs that became popular

One of the best things about music is when artists put their own unique spin on iconic songs. Sometimes they change the song’s original genre, swap in new lyrics or reimagine its intent. Modern artists will always cover classic songs, such as twenty one pilots undertaking “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley or Miley Cyrus performing “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. But did you know that some of your favorite, and arguably timeless, tracks are actually covers themselves?
Musickexp.org

Mara TK - Grew Up Inna Chaos (feat. 2MY)

Scottish-Māori artist Mara TK has lent his velvety vocals to neo-soul trio Electric Wire Hustle for years, and with his deeply personal debut solo album, Bad Medication, he takes center stage. The album brings him back to his home of Aotearoa (or "long white cloud," the Māori name for New Zealand).
Seattle, WAkexp.org

New Music Reviews (7/6)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, John Grant, Gaspard Augé, and more.
MusicNME

NME Radio Roundup 5 July 2021: Beabadoobee, Doja Cat, Jade Bird and more

A few weeks back Beabadoobee released ‘Our Extended Play’, a collaborative EP written with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel. The four track collection is softer than Beabadoobee’s ferocious 2020 debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, but the razor-sharp songwriting and lush production remains. With its anthemic chorus and scuzzy guitar riffs, we’ve added killer recent single ‘Cologne’ straight to the NME Radio A List this week.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Vince Staples’ New Song “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has shared a song from his self-titled album. The track, “Are You With That?,” follows his recent single “Law of Averages.” Kenny Beats and Reske produced today’s song. Watch the “Are You With That?” lyric video below. Vince Staples, the follow-up to 2018’s FM!, is out this Friday,...
Musicbleedingcool.com

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
Musickexp.org

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on Sexism, Racism, and New Album

The band Garbage — known for hit songs “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains” — is out with their seventh album, No Gods No Masters. Frontwoman Shirley Manson discusses the album’s themes of racism and sexism. “As a woman, a lot of the time you’re not judged for...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...

