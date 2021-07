David Bowie was one of the most intriguing musicians of our time, reinventing himself continually and influencing countless others along the way. He made more than two dozen albums, including Blackstar, which was released just two days before his death. He played more than a dozen instruments, including a right-handed guitar even though he was left-handed. Bowie's concept album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, introduced the world to his glam-rock persona in 1972. Four years later, he starred in the film The Man Who Fell to Earth. By the end of the 1970s, he kicked his drug habit and appeared in The Elephant Man on Broadway.