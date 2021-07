In her final moments, Princess Diana asked “oh my God, what’s happened?” a fire chief has claimed.Sergeant Xavier Gourelon, who was one of the first rescuers to arrive at the Alma tunnel on 31 August, 1997, said he stayed with her and held her hand in an attempt to calm her.He did not know who he was treating until, having helped her into an ambulance, a colleague told him he had cared for the Princess of Wales.Diana lost consciousness in the ambulance and was later pronounced dead at hospital.Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes, Henri Paul,...