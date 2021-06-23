Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Normal traffic returns to Eye Street starting Wednesday

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LK5lU_0adAT1mR00

As California continues to reopen, changes are appearing throughout the city as well. On Wednesday, the City of Bakersfield announced it was reopening Eye Street to normal vehicle traffic.

Tents and outdoor structures that were put up by restaurants for temporary use during the pandemic have been removed as have barricades set up by the city.

According to the city, normal traffic for the stretch of Eye Street between 19th Street and the alley just south of 20th Street has resumed.

"This closure was just one of many efforts by the City to help local businesses continue to operate during the pandemic, including the creation of the COVID-19 SEP and the awarding of nearly $6 million in financial assistance through the City’s B-CARES Small Business Assistance Grant Program," said the city in a statement

Community Policy
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Alley#Barricades#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related