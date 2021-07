The NASCAR Cup Series comes to Nashville for the very first time this weekend and it’s the first time in 10 years that any NASCAR series is racing at the 1.33-mile, concrete, D-shaped oval in central Tennessee. With it being the first race here, it can be tricky to figure out who will be good but luckily there is one practice session on Saturday and on-track qualifying on Sunday as well, not to mention the comparable tracks to this that have been raced on recently.