Sumfest, Wirth named to U.S. national field hockey team

Six weeks ago, Cassie Sumfest and Paityn Wirth reached the pinnacle of college field hockey as teammates on North Carolina's national championship team.

On Tuesday, the local graduates reached the pinnacle of the sport.

Sumfest, a 2017 Lewisburg graduate, and Wirth, a 2018 Greenwood alumna, were named to the U.S. Women's National Team for the first time.

The announcement came on the heels of a three-month evaluation period that culminated with last week's Young Women's National Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia. About 150 players participated in six days of training and competition before U.S. coach Anthony Parry and his staff pared the list to the final 36-player squad. The pool of athletes consisted of top collegiate and post-collegiate players, as well as members of the 2019-20 U.S. Rise and U-21 national teams, and the U.S. National Development Team and 2020 national team.

"We have had a very strong selection process," Farry said in a USA Field Hockey statement. "Whilst we acknowledge the contribution of those that have missed selection, we firmly believe that we are on the right path to prepare us for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 (Olympic competition)."

Sumfest, who was all-state first team for four seasons at Lewisburg, earned a promotion to the top U.S. squad from the national development team, the last stop in a nine-year journey.

She stepped into the USA Field Hockey pipeline in 2013, when, as an eighth grader, she became a member of the U-17 U.S. Junior National Team. That was followed by three years with the U-19 junior national team (2015-17), and two more with the U-21 squad that coincided with her early time at North Carolina. A torn ACL derailed her sophomore season and prevented her from moving along the USA Field Hockey pathway. In February 2020, soon after her recovery, she attended an evaluation in Berkley, California, and landed a spot on the development team.

Sumfest, who was a starting back in her first two college years, returned to the Tar Heels' starting lineup as a midfielder this past season and helped the team to its third consecutive national crown. She tied for second on the team with six goals and ranked third with 14 points.

Wirth was also all-state first team throughout her high school career, and twice named a prep All-American. She led Greenwood to the 2017 Class A state title as a junior, and finished with 180 career goals (which ranked sixth all-time in U.S. high school history at the time) and 426 points. She began her collegiate career Penn State, starting all 20 games in 2019 and posting five goals and a team-high five assists. Following a transfer to North Carolina, she immediately became a starting mid and finished second on the team with 21 points (six goals).

Wirth's USA Field Hockey road was similar to Sumfest's trek. Wirth was a member of the U-17, U-19 and U-21 junior national teams, as well as the U.S. team that played at the 2018 Indoor World Cup and the 2017 Indoor Pan American Games, where the Americans won gold.

Sumfest was on both the U.S. Women's Indoor National Team (2015-16) and the U-19 National Indoor Team (2012-15).

The local duo was joined on the U.S. Women's National Team by four North Carolina teammates: Ashley Hoffman, Erin Matson, Lauren Moyer and Madison Orobono. Hoffman, Matson and Moyer are USWNT veterans, while Orobono joins Sumfest and Wirth as newcomers which brings the number of Tar Heels to play for the national team to 37.

Matson, who was named the YWNC Player of the Tournament, Orobono, Sumfest and Wirth will all return to help North Carolina pursue a fourth consecutive NCAA crown.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for the USWNT," said Farry. "With the support of the field hockey community, we are looking forward to a period of growth that will lead to sustained success on the international stage."

The United States did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, missing the Games for the first time since 2004. The Americans surrendered the 12th and final qualifying spot to India as a result of a 6-5 aggregate score over a two-game set in November.

The newly minted USWNT is scheduled to begin training in early August in preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, an FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier, set for January 20-30 in Santiago, Chile. The next two Olympic opportunities are scheduled for 2024 in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles.

2021-22 U.S. WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY NATIONAL TEAM

Madeleine Bacskai (Malvern, Pa.); Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas); Kelsey Briddell (Gansevoort, N.Y.); Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.); Charlotte DeVries (Malvern, Pa.); Brooke Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.); Kelsey Farkas (Ardmore, Pa.); Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.); Fusine Govaert (Bedford, N.Y.); Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.); Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.); Caroline Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.); Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.); Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.); Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.); Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.); Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.); Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.); Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.); Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.); Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.); Haley Randall (Virginia Beach, Va.); Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.); Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.); Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.); Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.); Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.); Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.); Sofia Southam (Ann Arbor, Mich.); Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.); Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.); Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.); Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.); Elizabeth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.); Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.); Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.).