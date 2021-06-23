Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted: Brian Dale Andrews Captured In Mexico

A man wanted by the Florida Highway Patrol, in a horrific crash that killed two people back in 2007, has been apprehended by law enforcement.

Following a June 30, 2007, fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 PM along US Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County, Florida that claimed the lives of Danny and Patricia McCown, FHP Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews, then 29 years of age from Frostproof.

At the time of the crash, Andrews was found to have a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit. Andrews eventually fled the country that same year to avoid prosecution.

“Unyielding FHP Troopers and most notably Trooper Chris Wells have continued to search for Andrews,’ said Florida Highway Patrol in a statement.

Troopers say, In recent weeks, an anonymous tipster notified Trooper Wells of a possible sighting of Andrews in a region southwest of Mexico City.

Coordinating with the United States Marshal’s Service, Andrews was apprehended on June 21st and returned to the United States on June 23rd to face felony charges which include two counts of DUI Manslaughter, two counts of Driving While License Suspended Involving a Death, and one count DUI Property Damage.

