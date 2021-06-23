Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted: Brian Dale Andrews Captured In Mexico

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKfCu_0adARaK500

A man wanted by the Florida Highway Patrol, in a horrific crash that killed two people back in 2007, has been apprehended by law enforcement.

Following a June 30, 2007, fatal traffic crash that occurred at 5:35 PM along US Highway 27 just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County, Florida that claimed the lives of Danny and Patricia McCown, FHP Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews, then 29 years of age from Frostproof.

At the time of the crash, Andrews was found to have a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit. Andrews eventually fled the country that same year to avoid prosecution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olqiW_0adARaK500

“Unyielding FHP Troopers and most notably Trooper Chris Wells have continued to search for Andrews,’ said Florida Highway Patrol in a statement.

Troopers say, In recent weeks, an anonymous tipster notified Trooper Wells of a possible sighting of Andrews in a region southwest of Mexico City.

Coordinating with the United States Marshal’s Service, Andrews was apprehended on June 21st and returned to the United States on June 23rd to face felony charges which include two counts of DUI Manslaughter, two counts of Driving While License Suspended Involving a Death, and one count DUI Property Damage.

Other News: Bodies Of Two Girls Pulled From Florida Canal Hours Apart

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Community Policy
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frostproof, FL
Frostproof, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Avon Park, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Fhp Troopers#Dui Manslaughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Related
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

FWC’s Operation Dry Water Promotes Education, Enforcement For Boating Under The Influence This Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement targeting boating under the influence as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign this weekend. FWC officers will be enforcing Florida’s boating under the influence laws and educating boaters...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Firefighter Finds His Own Daughter’s Body In Collapsed Surfside Condo

A firefighter found the body of his 7-year-old daughter in the remains of the collapsed Surfside, Florida, condominium building Thursday night, WPLG reported. “We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban told WPLG.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough Residents Urged To Prepare As Hurricane Elsa Could Impact Central Florida

Hillsborough County urges residents to monitor weather forecasts and review their emergency plans as Hurricane Elsa could impact Central Florida during the long Independence Day holiday weekend. Hillsborough County emergency officials and representatives of partner agencies are closely monitoring the projected track of Hurricane Elsa and are coordinating resources and...
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Suspect Identified In Tampa Gas Station Shooting

TAMPA, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting on July 1 at a Tampa gas station. On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., deputies responded to the Mobil gas station located at 13164 Florida Avenue N in reference to a shooting that occurred in the business’s parking lot. Two victims, male and female, were located there, and both are expected to survive their injuries.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty To Dog Fighting

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of an animal for use in an animal fighting venture. According to court documents, beginning as early as June 22, 2017, Clay Turner, 61, of Loranger, possessed and trained dogs for the purpose of having them participate in animal fighting ventures.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Opens Self-Serve Sandbag Sites

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Pasco County Department of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Elsa as it approaches Florida. There is still uncertainty in the forecast models; however, The National Weather Service indicates Elsa could bring strong winds and heavy rain to Pasco County early next week. As we...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

BBB Tip: Florida Prepare For Possible Hurricane Elsa Scams

Hurricane Elsa could hit Florida as early as Tuesday. Shortly after the storm passes, consumers affected will start to evaluate any damage done and begin the clean-up process. Better Business Bureau receives hundreds of complaints every year concerning subpar work performed by contractors, and encourages consumers to take the time to properly research contractors to avoid creating a bigger problem. Natural disasters can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need.