How to watch France vs. Portugal: Live stream, start time, TV channel | Ronaldo, Mbappe in Euro 2020

Euro 2020 will showcase some of the best forwards in the world with an in-form marksman likely to position a side well to win it all.In 2016, it was Antoine Griezmann who picked up the coveted award, scoring six times for the runners-up, with Portugal denying them in the final, while the Barcelona star was initially among the favourites to land the prize once again.There will be no shortage of contenders among Didier Deschamps’ squad alone, Kylian Mbappe is now joined by Karim Benzema in attack, with the Real Madrid striker out of his international exile.Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo...