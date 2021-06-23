Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

How to watch France vs. Portugal: Live stream, start time, TV channel | Ronaldo, Mbappe in Euro 2020

By Nick O'Malley
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s another powerhouse matchup in Group F of Euro 2020 as France takes on Portugal. France, the reigning World Cup champs, currently lead the group with four points. Antoine Griezmann has the squad’s only offensive goal so far of the tournament as Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema are still yet to get going. Griezmann’s goal helped France secure a tie against Hungary while an own goal proved to the difference in a 1-0 win over Germany. On the other side, Cristiano Ronaldo has led the way offensively with three goals while Diogo Jota and Raphaël Guerreiro have also found the back of the net.

www.masslive.com
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
43K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diogo Jota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Tv Streaming#Mbappe#Group F Of Euro 2020#Tudn#Univision#Verizon Fios#At T#Xfinity#Spectrum Charter#Directv#Dish Hulu#Watchespn Espn#The Associated Press#Ap#Nations League#French#Les Bleus#Stade De France#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Comcast
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
Related
Soccer90min.com

Juventus' asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer revealed

Juventus are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo for just £25m this summer as they look to move the Portuguese forward on. The 36-year-old swapped Madrid for Turin back in 2018 as he looked to make it big in another league, having succeeded in England and Spain. While his personal goal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 top scorer odds: Cristiano Ronaldo leads current standings in race for golden boot

Euro 2020 will showcase some of the best forwards in the world with an in-form marksman likely to position a side well to win it all.In 2016, it was Antoine Griezmann who picked up the coveted award, scoring six times for the runners-up, with Portugal denying them in the final, while the Barcelona star was initially among the favourites to land the prize once again.There will be no shortage of contenders among Didier Deschamps’ squad alone, Kylian Mbappe is now joined by Karim Benzema in attack, with the Real Madrid striker out of his international exile.Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo...
SoccerESPN

La Liga fixtures 2021-22: Barcelona-Real Madrid Clasico on Oct. 24

Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 La Liga season while Real Madrid visit Alaves with the first Clasico of the campaign on the weekend of Oct. 24, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced. Champions Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will begin the defence of their La...
SoccerSporting News

El Clasico dates revealed as 2021-22 La Liga fixtures announced

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in El Clasico on October 24 and March 20 next season, after La Liga revealed their 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday. The two rivals finished behind champions Atletico Madrid last term and will look to overtake Diego Simeone's men in the upcoming season. Espanyol,...
Soccerblackchronicle.com

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract held up by La Liga financial rules

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says La Liga’s financial fair play rules are holding up Lionel Messi’s signing a new deal with the club. Messi, 34, became a free agent for the first time in his professional career on Thursday as his €500 million ($594m) contract with Barca expired at the stroke of midnight on July 1.
Soccer90min.com

2021/22 La Liga fixtures released

The fixtures for the 2021/2022 La Liga season have been revealed, including the dates for this campaign's two 'El Clasico' matches. Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions and both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be desperate to wrestle the trophy back off Diego Simeone's side. Atleti begin their title defence...
UEFA90min.com

Spain predicted lineup vs Switzerland - Euro 2020

Prior to Spain's last group game against Slovakia and following two tepid displays, Luis Enrique promised that his side were a bottle of cava that was just waiting to be uncorked. Two games and ten goals later (more than Spain scored in the entirety of their winning 2010 World Cup...
Soccergoal.com

'La Liga made my market value drop' - Harambee Stars' Olunga

The Kenya international said his lack of playtime affected the rate of his subsequent transfer moves. Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has claimed his value dropped while he was playing for Girona in the Spanish top-flight, La Liga. The Al-Duhail SC striker joined Girona in 2017 on loan from Chinese...
SoccerYardbarker

Tension reported between Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe

According to L’Equipe and carried by Diario Sport, the relationship between Mbappe – a longtime Real Madrid target – and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been going through some turbulence. The former is said to be jealous of the confidence given to Griezmann by the coach and team, with debate circulating over who was in charge of taking set-pieces.
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho makes unique comparison between Karim Benzema, Harry Kane

Jose Mourinho isn’t too busy these days as he awaits Euro 2020 to end so he can get down to business as the new boss of Roma. However, he recently appeared on TalkSport to applaud one of his former players, Karim Benzema, who bagged for goals for France before their shock exit from the Round of 16 at the hands of Switzerland. According to the Portuguese tactician, Benzema and England star Harry Kane hold a lot of similarities.
Premier Leaguedexerto.com

FIFA 21 Summer Stars: Team 1 cards, SBC solutions, more

FIFA 21’s Festival of Futball Ultimate Team promo is rolling on with the release of the first Summer Stars team. It’s filled with some of the best performers in both EURO 2020 and Copa America. Here are all the details. The Festival of Futball kicked off with the Path to...