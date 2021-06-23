Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Brady Bunch’-‘Drag Race’ Crossover Event Set to Recreate Iconic Episode

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
NWI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Brady Bunch, you’re going to love this news. In celebration of Pride Month, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have set a new crossover event, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It will drop on Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+. The special will recreate the iconic episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” in “an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”

www.nwitimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eve Plumb
Person
Pandora Boxx
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Susan Olsen
Person
Jiggly Caliente
Person
Yara Sofia
Person
Bianca Del Rio
Person
Michelle Visage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Paramount Watch#Home Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsMiddletown Press

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

One of the great camp classics of 1970s television is getting a drag makeover. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer World of Wonder is mounting “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” in which the original stars of the iconic TV series “The Brady Bunch” will recreate a beloved episode of the show alongside several “Drag Race” alumni. The special, produced in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Plus, will debut on the streamer on June 30, just in time for the end of Pride Month.
TV ShowsNew York Post

‘The Brady Bunch’ set to sashay in ‘Drag Race’ crossover on Paramount+

First, the Bradys crossed over to HGTV for “A Very Brady Renovation,” then they judged Food Network’s “Chopped.”. Now they’ll sashay with queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”. The cast of “The Brady Bunch” will team up with primped stars from RuPaul’s VH1 hit show for “Dragging the Classics: The Brady...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Florence Henderson Wasn’t Happy With Co-Star Christopher Knight’s Wife

Before her death in 2016, Florence Henderson remained very close with the cast of The Brady Bunch. She likely cared about the kids who played her children like they were her own. Just like any kind of parent-child relationship, she didn’t always get along with all of her former co-stars. For instance, it wasn’t received warmly when she made some comments about Christopher Knight’s marriage.
Celebritiesdornob.com

7 Fantasy Bedrooms Inspired by Iconic “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Queens

If you aren’t already obsessed with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pride Month is a great time to binge-watch one of the most fun reality TV shows of all time. With 13 regular seasons, 5 All Stars seasons, and an ever-growing array of international spin-offs under its belt, Drag Race is a phenomenon that has introduced hundreds of memorable drag queens to the world. They’re all iconic in their own ways, but some queens have the kind of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that makes their style instantly recognizable.
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 2

The queens reenter the Werk Room to open the voting box. There are 10 votes to eliminate Serena and one vote for Trinity. In the confessional, Trinity is happy that the other queens kept her around. Yara Sofia reveals that her lipstick was to eliminate Trinity. Trinity says she's fine...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Creator Sherwood Schwartz Once Revealed His Favorite Episode That’s a Perfect Fit for Father’s Day

In an old interview, The Brady Bunch creator Sherwood Schwartz discussed his favorite episode, which is perfect for the Father’s Day holiday tomorrow. In September 1997, Schwartz gave a six-hour long interview to the Television Academy Foundation in Beverly Hills, California. The Hollywood creator, writer, and producer’s conversation eventually turned to his favorite episode of The Brady Bunch. The show’s creator said that his favorite of the series came in Season 1, Episode 14. “Father of the Year,” as it was titled, aired on January 2, 1970.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Why Bobby Actor Mike Lookinland Said ‘You Don’t Turn Down Work in Hollywood’

“The Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland knows all too well about the world of acting in Hollywood. That’s why he offers a cautionary word. “Right after ‘The Brady Bunch,’ I did ‘The Towering Inferno’ [a 1974 movie] and that was a huge epic,” Lookinland, who played Bobby Brady, said in an interview for the DVD of “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.” “Script’s 250 pages or something and that took four months. And then, 20th Century Fox wanted to cast me in ‘Swiss Family Robinson,’ which was a new series.”
TV & Videoswmleader.com

‘Brady Bunch’ and ‘Drag Race’ alumni talk ‘Dragging the Classics’ crossover

RuPaul is clearly a big Brady Bunch fan — Ru even had cameos in both of the ’90s Brady movies, playing the kids’ Westdale High guidance counselor, Mrs. Cummings. So, when the folks at RuPaul’s Drag Race approached Barry “Greg Brady” Williams and Eve “Jan Brady” Plumb about appearing in “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” a new Paramount+ special reenacting one of the iconic ‘70s series’ episodes with a cast of Brady and Drag Race alumni, Plumb was “interested right away.” Williams, however, was hesitant. It was only after the Drag Race powers-that-be agreed to let him play his TV dad, Mike Brady — the role originated by the late Robert Reed, with whom Williams was close — that he signed up.