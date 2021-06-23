Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trevorton, PA

DEP: No heat, smoke or smell at mine

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 10 days ago

TREVORTON — Temperature checks in the drilled boreholes and the abandoned mine slope atop Big Mountain in Zerbe Township continue to reveal numbers typical to the underground mine environment, according to Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport, with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"There have been no recent indicators of fire such as heat, smoke, or smell," she said.

The total number of boreholes drilled to date remains at eight, and DEP still intends to drill additional holes. The drilling subcontractor is still assisting a community in New York state with their emergency water supply well, but is hoped to return to the mine fire site with the specialized drilling rig at the end of this week, said Lehman.

DEP awarded the drilling contract to Northumberland Services, of Paxinos, for $313,150. The company subcontracted the drilling work to Frey Well Drilling of Erie County, New York, which has a specialty drill rig fit for the job.

Household refuse, tires and potentially coal caught fire out of sight on April 24.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

Community Policy
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
167
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Zerbe Township, PA
City
Paxinos, PA
Trevorton, PA
Government
City
Trevorton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Trevorton, PA
Business
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dep#Drilling Rig#Abandoned Mine#Dep#Northumberland Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSNBC News

White House praises Sha'Carri Richardson while avoiding comment on her suspension

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday praised sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as "an inspiring young woman," but sidestepped a question about whether President Joe Biden agreed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to suspend Richardson from the U.S. Olympic team for testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana.
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Miami, FLCNN

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

Surfside mayor says remainder of collapsed condo could be demolished "as early as" Sunday. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that the collapsed Champlain Towers South could be taken down “I think as early as tomorrow.”. “The fear was that the hurricane may take down the building for us, and take...