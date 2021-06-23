DEP: No heat, smoke or smell at mine

TREVORTON — Temperature checks in the drilled boreholes and the abandoned mine slope atop Big Mountain in Zerbe Township continue to reveal numbers typical to the underground mine environment, according to Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport, with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"There have been no recent indicators of fire such as heat, smoke, or smell," she said.

The total number of boreholes drilled to date remains at eight, and DEP still intends to drill additional holes. The drilling subcontractor is still assisting a community in New York state with their emergency water supply well, but is hoped to return to the mine fire site with the specialized drilling rig at the end of this week, said Lehman.

DEP awarded the drilling contract to Northumberland Services, of Paxinos, for $313,150. The company subcontracted the drilling work to Frey Well Drilling of Erie County, New York, which has a specialty drill rig fit for the job.

Household refuse, tires and potentially coal caught fire out of sight on April 24.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER