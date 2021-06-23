Flexispot Comhar EG8 Desk Review: Functional, Stylish, Versatile and Affordable

One of the toughest problems to solve when building out your home office setup is the chair. Desks are pretty much straightforward, with only a few decisions to really be made, but parameters are set by the size of your office and making sure you have enough space on the desk. But office and/or computer chairs are completely different, as there’s definitely not a “one-size-fits-all” option really available. Even if you have a friend of the same height and weight, a chair may be comfortable for them, but it’s not comfortable for you.