Islanders aim to forget blowout, set for Lightning in Game 6

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. With the New York Islanders’ playoff run now over, the attention for the team turns to the offseason. The Islanders are in somewhat of a similar situation as last year, with quite a few key players in need of new contracts but not a ton of cap space available. New York has less than $6 million in cap space, with Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech and Ilya Sorokin all becoming restricted free agents, while Casey Cizikas, Andy Greene, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac could all hit the open market on July 28. Even factoring in Johnny Boychuk’s contract, which can provide cap relief by placing him on long-term injured reserve later, the team needs to find a way to create some more space to keep key members of the team, while also adding offense.