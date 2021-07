LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.