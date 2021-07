News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Blackjack is a card game that has been around for generations. Heck, most people can’t remember a time without this game. What’s even more interesting is people are still uncovering unique and new exciting things about the game. Ways to play it differently, different strategies, and different variations. These are probably just some of the reasons that the game is still growing in popularity. All this being said, some people have never played blackjack before. If you fall into this category, it’s high time to get started. Here’s what you’ll need to know: