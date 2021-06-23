Cancel
Accidents

60-year-old dies during last half-mile of Grand Canyon hike, park officials say

Lexington Herald-Leader
 9 days ago

A Grand Canyon hiker was a half-mile from the trailhead when he died, park officials said. William Smith, a 60-year-old from Oswego, Illinois, had just completed a day hike Tuesday when bystanders rushed to give him CPR, Grand Canyon National Park officials said. He was hiking out of the canyon...

www.kentucky.com
State
Illinois State
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Backpacker dies at Grand Canyon amid extreme heat

A 53-year-old backpacker died over the weekend on the Tonto Trail in Grand Canyon National Park amid extreme heat in the area. The national park confirmed in a Monday statement that Michelle Meder of Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day backpacking trip on Saturday when she felt disoriented and later became unconscious. Rangers in the area on determined she had died on Sunday.
Environmentnbc16.com

Woman dies after experiencing 115 degree heat at Grand Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The desert heat too much to handle for a hiker visiting the Grand Canyon. Park officials say a 53-year-old Ohio woman experiencing heat illness died Sunday while on the Tonto Trail near Monument Creek. She became disoriented and later fell unconscious. Temperatures that day reached 115...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Grand Canyon hiker dies amid triple-digit heat

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — An Ohio woman on a multi-day backpacking trip in Grand Canyon National Park was found dead in an Arizona portion of the park on Sunday of apparent heat-related causes, rangers said. Michelle Meder, 53, of Hudson, Ohio, was on a trip from the Hermit Trail to...
Ohio StateDenver Channel

Woman from Ohio dies while hiking Grand Canyon in extreme heat

A woman died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park during extreme heat. The National Park Service (NPS) says 53-year-old Michelle Meder of Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day backpacking trip to Bright Angel Trail when she began experiencing a heat-related illness on the Tonto Trail near Monument Creek. The...
EnvironmentPosted by
thedrive

Flash Flood in Zion National Park Buries Over 100 Cars in Red Mud

It might've taken just an hour to get more than an inch of rain, but the clean-up could take weeks. Normally, it doesn't rain much at Zion National Park this time of year; according to the park's official site, the average amount of precipitation is only 0.3 inches for the month of June. It caused problems, then, when over an inch fell in just one hour on Tuesday, leaving roads, parking lots, and buildings caked in feet of mud near Zion's main entrance. Clean-up efforts began the next day and according to the folks working there, it could be a weeks-long project.
Fairfield County, SCwach.com

6 year-old dies after being ejected during car crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 6-year-old is dead after being ejected from a vehicle that overturned several times on I-77 in Fairfield County. Sahliyah Haynes, 6, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill. According to officials, the vehicle left the...
Travelgearjunkie.com

See the Redwoods: 7 Best Hikes in Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park

Looking for the best hikes in two of California’s most gorgeous, redwood-covered parks? We’ve got you covered. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are known for their dramatic landscapes, massive redwood and sequoia trees, a wealth of wildlife, and more. We’ve identified some of the best hikes in Sequoia and...
El Paso, TXHouston Chronicle

Austin teacher dies while hiking Franklin Mountains in El Paso, officials say

A beloved 35-year-old teacher from Austin died while hiking in the Franklin Mountains in El Paso on Monday, according to the El Paso Fire Department. KVUE TV Station reports Christina Garcia-Mata was swept away by water and fell down the mountain, injuring herself. Authorities found her body before 6 p.m. near the 1100 block of Thunderbird Drive in West El Paso. The station states heavy rainfall passed through the area and caused flash flooding in creeks and streams.
z1077fm.com

NATIONAL PARK VISITORS BROUGHT $122 MILLION TO LOCAL BUSINESSES IN 2020

2.4 Million visitors to Joshua Tree National Park in 2020 spent an estimated $122 Million with businesses in the Morongo Basin and surrounding areas and supported more than 1,500 local jobs, states a new report from the National Park Service (NPS). Due to 50 days of park closures during the Coronavirus pandemic, the spending was slightly lower than the $150 Million reported in 2019. Even so, Joshua Tree National Park Acting Superintendent Jane Rodgers stated that the park was the most visited park in California and the 10th most visited in the country in 2020. Park managers predict that 2021 will continue to see high visitation. In May alone, the park saw over 90,000 vehicles, 40 percent more vehicles than the average visitation in May since 2016. Park leadership encourages visitors to recreate responsibly by keeping vehicles on park roads, parking in designated parking spots, respecting the wildlife, and leaving the park in better shape than they found it.
Moab, UT95rockfm.com

The Pack Creek Fire Continues to Burn, Breathtaking Videos

Before I even begin talking about the Pack Creek Fire we all need to take a minute to think about the brave men and women who are putting their lives on the line to battle this blaze. Now to the fire details that everyone is curious about. The Pack Creek...