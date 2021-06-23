Cancel
New Levenger CEO Conducts A Balancing Act

By Dale Buss
chiefexecutive.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than a year as CEO of Levenger, the provider of artisanal home and office products, Margaret Moraskie has been practicing her own fine art: balance. Among Moraskie’s tightrope acts these days are balancing post-pandemic openness with caution, external brand revitalization with the needs of Levenger’s internal culture, and her desire to establish more domestic manufacturing of Levenger’s goods against the strong legacy pull of sourcing abroad. While a rookie at the top, Moraskie already has demonstrated a grasp of the art of balance that other CEOs could learn from.

