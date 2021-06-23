New Levenger CEO Conducts A Balancing Act

Ogilvy Health promotes Shannon Walsh to president of PR for North America. Walsh has been with Ogilvy since 2004, and most recently has led all health PR for its New York office. Before coming to Ogilvy, she was a VP at GCI Health, and has also worked at Porter Novelli and MSLGROUP. In her new position, Walsh will be responsible for overseeing and driving client growth, and the expansion of the Health PR footprint in North America. “Shannon’s strategic eye for solving client problems has made her a trusted advisor to many of our top clients. She understands how to use the power of creative storytelling to build health brands, promote life-changing therapies, and shape a healthier world,” said Ogilvy North America CEO Devika Bulchandani.