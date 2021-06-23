In the Race Toward Hyperautomation, How Can You Avoid Being Left in the Dust?
As businesses fuse AI and robotics to unlock their competitive edge, vision and strategizing are key not just to success, but also to survival. The term “hyperautomation,” unknown just several years ago, has now become a part of everyday tech jargon. Gartner coined the term in 2020, naming it one of the year’s top strategic technology trends. The research giant recently upped the ante, publishing its forecast that the hyperautomation-software market will reach nearly $600 billion by 2022.www.registercitizen.com