Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with a prime Earth view

By Seth Borenstein
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago
Feeling like you’re being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think. Astronomers took a technique used to look for life on other planets and flipped it around — instead of looking to see what’s out there, they tried to see what places could see us.

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
