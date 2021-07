Attending the unveiling of the charter for St. Catherine of Siena Academy today at the former St. Mary’s School, Canton, from left, are Cora and Sybil Sutton, Enna Conklin, Gianna Alguire and John Conklin. They are among the 12 students who have enrolled so far in the K-4 school. Presenting the charter for the new school was Beverly Ouderkirk, Regent of New York. NCNow photo.