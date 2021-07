What is all this NIL talk about, and why should you care at all? Does it matter to Indiana? It sure does. Big time. Let’s take a look at NIL and see what it’s all about because it is the biggest buzz around NCAA sports right now. NIL is the NCAA’s seemingly reluctant decision to allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, thus the name NIL. The decision allows NCAA student-athletes the opportunity to profit from their ‘fame’, such as it is.