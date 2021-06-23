Cancel
Want a stronger relationship? Blame the pandemic for your problems, not your partner

By Arianne Cohen
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychologists have long noticed a funny quirk about romantic relationships: During high-stress crises like hurricanes and wars, romantic relationships can sometimes improve. This seems counterintuitive, and now new research explains why. Psychologists at the University of Texas at Austin used the global pandemic to suss out the dynamics at play....

www.fastcompany.com
