LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A dog from Lakewood, who went missing while staying with family in Akron, is back with his family -- after he was on the run for almost a week. Bentley the dog was staying with his grand-paw-rents in Akron while his paw-rents and human siblings were on vacation. He escaped, and his grand-paw-rents were frantic as they tried to find him. They even put up posters with his picture.