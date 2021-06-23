FLARM – Why a federated U-space architecture may be a bad idea
Distributed models for flight approval are much harder (than you think) U-space is Europe’s name for their UAV Traffic Management Systems (UTM), extending the established Air Traffic Management (ATM) duties towards unmanned or unpiloted aircraft, ranging from small drones to large passenger vehicles for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) applications. In today’s ATM, humans make most decisions. UTM, however, is designed to be digitalized and automated from the ground up. While ATM instances manage thousands of flights daily, UTM aims at orders of magnitude more.www.suasnews.com