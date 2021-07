This is what summer is all about. Grilling or “cooking” out as some say, finally. We love grilling outside for many reasons. 1. The convection heat of the grill providing texture and tons of flavor to meat, vegetables, fruits, and fish and found to benefit our health, of some sorts, especially when the fat renders and drips away, that makes it healthful. Chances are you own a gas grill and this article, can also apply to charcoal grills as well, as I mesh the two together to enhance your BBQ experience.