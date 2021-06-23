European Universities Are The Newest Deep Tech Hotspots

VP Data & AI at ECS, roles have included co-founder at a data analytics startup, VP AI at Booz Allen, and Global Analytics Lead at Accenture. The United States is in a high-stakes global race to lead and innovate in artificial intelligence, and we can’t compete without making immediate, sweeping changes to our manpower management model. China is on track to reach its goal of AI technology dominance by 2030 — but while AI and data science roles are demonstrating rapid growth in almost every sector, the U.S is lagging far behind.