European Universities Are The Newest Deep Tech Hotspots
European universities have deep research talent that’s been nearly untapped by venture capitalists but that’s rapidly changing. While few unicorns have emerged from European universities - compared to their U.S. counterparts - there has been a steady, decade-long improvement, both in terms of entrepreneurial attributes at universities and university attitudes toward entrepreneurs. More than ever academics also want to spin out their research into companies.www.forbes.com