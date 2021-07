After weeks of talk on Twitter, years of speculation, and hundreds of YouTube videos calling out pitchers for cheating, MLB has finally caught up with the times. Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced that — starting on June 21st — the league will be enhancing its enforcement of Rules 3.01 and 6.02 (c) and (d). These are the MLB official rules that prohibit pitchers from applying foreign substances on baseballs. Major League Baseball already made an effort to crack down on pitchers using illegal substances at the start of the season. On March 23, the league announced that the MLB Commissioner’s Office would be devoting research toward monitoring game-used balls for foreign substances, using Statcast data to monitor rapid increases in spin rates, and monitoring dugouts before games. However, in MLB’s announcement today, they recognized that those existing measures to prevent pitchers from using illegal substances have not been effective.