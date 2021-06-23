Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma RB Target Treyaun Webb Puts Sooners in Top 3

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS7Tg_0adAPq8300

Oklahoma has gotten lots of good news from the running back spot in the last few weeks.

The Sooners got more on Tuesday.

Treyaun Webb, an elite member of the 2023 recruiting class, told Sports Illustrated All-American that he’s trimmed his list of finalists to three schools, and the Sooners are on the podium.

Webb’s top three are OU, Georgia and Ohio State, the Jacksonville, FL, product said.

“I took my visits and I've always wanted to get my recruiting process out the way early,” Webb told SI. “I’m at the point where I could eliminate who I needed to eliminate, and I could have my final schools to choose from.

“Each school I can play early at and I love each school for different reasons.”

The 6-foot, 188-pound Webb is a 5-star athlete prospect at Trinity Christian Academy, per 247 Sports. Rivals ranks him as a 4-star recruit and also lists him as an athlete.

On Monday, OU got a verbal commitment from Colorado running back Gavin Sawchuk, the No. 2 overall running back in the 2022 class. Last week it became official that LSU transfer Kevontre Bradford had chosen the Sooners and will play in 2021.

It’s good news for those who had doubted the recruiting acumen of running backs coach and former Sooners star DeMarco Murray, who this spring concluded his second year as a college football coach and his first year at his alma mater.

“Coach DeMarco and Lincoln (Riley) have been very consistent as far as recruiting me,” Webb told SI. “They know what they want in me. They feel like I can come into their offense and contribute, possibly even start. I just have that special ability, I'm from Florida and my play style matches their offense. They also have the career I want to major in, engineering, and petroleum engineering is big in that area. There's a lot of possibilities there.”

Webb also said Riley’s ChampU BBQ event last weekend left an impression on him.

“The visit this weekend was amazing,” Webb said. “They had the cars out there, alumni out there. I even took a picture with Adrian Peterson, one of the best running backs to ever play the game and one of my idols. I felt like they did good as far as the recruiting pitch and the alumni enjoy coming back there. … They even told us commitment stories and why Oklahoma was 'home.’ “

