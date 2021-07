The Notre Dame football program has some dynamic players coming in as true freshmen, though some will actually benefit from backing up in Year 1. Coming off another ten-win season, the Notre Dame football program is looking to get back to work this summer and fight for another College Football Playoff appearance. The Irish have made it to two of the last three CFPs, and with another solid roster going into the 2021 season, there is reason to believe they could be one of the final four (or 12) teams standing once again this year.