Life sentence awaits in child rape case

A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of sex charges involving his daughter in Independence and recommended a life-plus sentence. The jury convicted the 36-year-old man of two counts each of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree statutory sodomy. The jury also recommended sentences of life and 25 years for the rape convictions, one and 20 years for the sodomy convictions and 10 years for the count of first-degree sodomy.