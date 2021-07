President Kristina M. Johnson issued the following statement in response to the state's two-year budget. We commend the legislative leaders in the Ohio General Assembly for their ongoing support of higher education. The state’s two-year budget, HB 110, includes increased funding for Ohio College Opportunity Grants, State Share of Instruction and Choose Ohio First Scholarships, which are important to expanding access to higher education and advancing affordability. We also appreciate that lawmakers restored funding for clinical teaching in health sciences, increased funding for the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and provided new investment in the College of Veterinary Medicine.