Valheim Update Surprises Players With Gameplay Changes and New Content
A new Valheim update -- Patch 0.155.7 -- is live over on Steam with some gameplay changes and some new content. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the file size of the update is, but it is a small update, or at least that's what the patch notes convey. Primarily, the update makes changes to monsters, or more specifically, the AI behind monsters. With the update, monsters will now be more aggressive about attacking structures.comicbook.com