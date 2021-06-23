Valheim Update Surprises Players With Gameplay Changes and New Content

New Blood Interactive has released a brand new video today showing off more of the gameplay from their upcoming game Gloomwood. As you might recall from the PC Gaming Show during E3 2021, New Blood's reveal for the game was "cut off" by a message from Gabe Newell. Well, it looks like the company decided to release the footage we would have seen as we've got a five-minute video showing off a good chunk of what to expect from the game. In what is essentially a love letter to the immersive survival PC games of the late '90s, Trapped in a dark, you're running around a dark Victorian city consumed by an ancient curse, finding different ways to survive and maybe, just maybe, lifting the curse. Probably not, but hopeful! Enjoy the video below!