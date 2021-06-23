“MOTEL 66” Head East Theater Review

Will Eno’s one-character masterpiece is the season opener for Chester Theatre Company in exile. In their tent at Hancock Shaker Village, in that strange pocket of space bordering Pittsfield, Richmond, and Hancock, Massachusetts, the company has staged this unique mono-drama about connections lost, found, and sought. It’s an appropriate setting as designed by Juliana von Haubricht, a sort of “No Exit” with an operating door. Occasionally, outside sounds intrude on the space (a cow mooed twice on opening night from two fields surrounding the tent), leaving the impression they were supposed to do just that and on cue. That perception of theatrical reality is due, almost entirely, to the talents of James Barry, who plays the Man, the only character we meet, without regard to the many people he talks about during the play, including his mother, now dead, and a blonde he has recently met whose whereabouts and fate we never learn.