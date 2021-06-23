Cancel
Performing Arts

“MOTEL 66” Head East Theater Review

By Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros
nohoartsdistrict.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“MOTEL 66″ theater review, the HEAD EAST evening presented by the Group Rep Theatre (GRT) at the Lonny Chapman Theatre. Finally, some live theatre! Really live. In the flesh. “Motel 66” is a selection of short plays, something The Group Rep does on an annual basis, a mixture of new...

Related
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s Gershwin revue a perfect tonic

Whether you’re an obsessed Gershwin aficionado or a casual fan of the American songbook, Barrington Stage Company’s “Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin” is the perfect tonic to our annus horribilis. Based on a concept by BSC artistic director Julie Boyd and Darren Cohen, the musical revue smartly curates over two dozen Gershwin songs, deftly melding his most popular standards with seldom-performed gems, each stylishly performed by a fine cast of five — three women and two men.
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Evolution’s Delightful Romp Through ‘Vampire Lesbians of Sodom’

Charles Busch helped coalesce a new gay theatre movement in downtown New York in the ‘80s and his work continues to resonate and reverberate through film adaptations and countless revivals. To celebrate 2021’s Pride Month, Columbus’ LGBTQQIAA company, Evolution Theatre, presents a jubilant run through Busch’s breakthrough hit, 1984’s Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, directed by Jeb Bigelow in the nicely remodeled MadLab theatre space downtown.
Hancock, MAtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Chester Theatre’s ‘Title and Deed’ at Hancock Shaker Village

Will Eno’s one-character masterpiece is the season opener for Chester Theatre Company in exile. In their tent at Hancock Shaker Village, in that strange pocket of space bordering Pittsfield, Richmond, and Hancock, Massachusetts, the company has staged this unique mono-drama about connections lost, found, and sought. It’s an appropriate setting as designed by Juliana von Haubricht, a sort of “No Exit” with an operating door. Occasionally, outside sounds intrude on the space (a cow mooed twice on opening night from two fields surrounding the tent), leaving the impression they were supposed to do just that and on cue. That perception of theatrical reality is due, almost entirely, to the talents of James Barry, who plays the Man, the only character we meet, without regard to the many people he talks about during the play, including his mother, now dead, and a blonde he has recently met whose whereabouts and fate we never learn.
Theater & DanceCitizen Online

Review: '42nd Street' at MGR a powerful, pleasing reminder that theater is essential

The applause for the first musical number at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in almost two years seemed to last as long as the number itself. The audience was that happy to see Wednesday's opening night performance of "42nd Street," the first live show by The Rev Theatre Co. since the COVID-19 pandemic. Were they allowed to, I'm sure the performers would have applauded right back. Or at least that's what their smiles hinted — smiles wide with gratitude that they, too, could return to the theater at long last.
Reston, VAFairfax Times

Live theatre returns to NextStop

The Reston theatre is presenting the innovative “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”. It’s been more than a year since live performances were held on the NextStop Theatre’s stage, but thankfully, with safety measures in place, the theatre is in the midst of a month-long production of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit.”. Written...
Theater & DanceThe Eagle Times

Theater Review: And you thought you knew Shakespeare?

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The 2021 summer theater season — after a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic — officially opened Saturday, June 12. And what could be more appropriate for this long-waited event, but William Shakespeare. Well, Shakespeare … sort of. Northern Stage opened its 2021 in-person...
Pennsylvania StateTimes News

Theater Review: ‘Jurors’ tough, rewarding at Pennsylvania Playhouse

Somebody heard the teenager threaten to kill the victim. Someone else, through an open window, saw him stab the victim. A witness heard the victim’s body thump on the apartment floor above and saw the teen running from the scene. The suspect had a reputation for being a knife-man and the victim was killed with a knife. He’s guilty of murder in the first degree, right? Deserves a death sentence, right?
Theater & DanceSalt Lake Tribune

Sponsored: High energy, hope take the lead in Tuacahn’s Broadway season

In the park across from Jonathan Wagner’s New York City home, the hills are alive with the sound of, well, his music. As part of his training process to tackle the role of Dewey (a role made popular by Jack Black) in this summer’s Tuacahn production of “School of Rock,” Wagner has been hiking the hills of Manhattan while practicing his lines and songs at the only two volumes his character uses: loud and louder.
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘After Midnight’ presented by Signature Theatre

If you find yourself missing live theatre, the streaming production of “After Midnight” by Signature Theatre is the next best thing to being there in person. …highly recommend “After Midnight” as a spirited and entertaining journey through top Big Band hits of the Harlem Renaissance.. Featuring “Hamilton’s” Christopher Jackson and...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

East Ocala theater opening this week with Fast and Furious 9, $5 matinees

An east Ocala theater that has been closed for over a year on account of the pandemic will finally reopen its doors this week. Ocala Cinemas 6, formerly Ocala Center 6 theater, is slated to reopen its doors on Friday, June 25, starting at 12:30 p.m. Located at 2021 East Silver Springs Boulevard, the theater made the announcement on its social media channel.
Musicriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Saint Motel sugary sweet on new ‘Soundtrack’

From 2007 to 2021, dream-pop band SAINT MOTEL has been making listeners move and groove to the soothing beats of their soft funk, both in person and on TikTok, where 2014 hit “My Type” went viral last year. While their first album in 2012 didn’t grant them much popularity, “My Type” worked its way up various Top 40 charts around the world, including here. An album, saintmotelvision, followed in 2016, and Saint Motel is now onto its third, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.