UK Targets Disney, Netflix And Amazon With New Streaming Regulations
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are facing the prospect of U.K. government regulation of their streaming services. What Happened: This potential shift in U.K. policy was previewed by Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who argued that the nation’s television broadcasters “certainly can’t compete in a digital world while operating under analog rules.”www.benzinga.com