UK Targets Disney, Netflix And Amazon With New Streaming Regulations

Since assuming a new role as crypto regulator in the UK last year, the FCA has been reviewing applications from many crypto exchanges to operate legally in the UK. Only six have been granted so far in 2021, while more than ten times that number of applications have been voluntarily withdrawn in the past month alone. However, the FCA has no power to stop UK residents from buying, selling, or otherwise trading at unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges, so the overall impact on the retail crypto industry in the UK is likely to be negligible. The damage was done at the start of 2021 when FCA-regulated Forex brokers were stopped from offering cryptocurrency-based CFDs to their UK-resident clients.