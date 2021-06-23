Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date trailer stars a lot of screwed marines, man
Ever since the movie Aliens, games have tried to recreate the terror and desperation of its marines fighting against overwhelming odds. There have been few successes, and, well, let’s just say that others haven’t been so lucky. But it’s been a good minute since Aliens: Colonial Marines dropped with an audible flump. Now may be the time to revisit the dark, sci-fi corridors crawling with xenomorphs. Hopefully, Aliens: Fireteam Elite (once called just Aliens: Fireteam) won’t disappoint when it reaches its release date of August 24.www.pcinvasion.com