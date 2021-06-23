Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date trailer stars a lot of screwed marines, man

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the movie Aliens, games have tried to recreate the terror and desperation of its marines fighting against overwhelming odds. There have been few successes, and, well, let’s just say that others haven’t been so lucky. But it’s been a good minute since Aliens: Colonial Marines dropped with an audible flump. Now may be the time to revisit the dark, sci-fi corridors crawling with xenomorphs. Hopefully, Aliens: Fireteam Elite (once called just Aliens: Fireteam) won’t disappoint when it reaches its release date of August 24.

www.pcinvasion.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#Aliens#Colonial Marines#Fireteam Elite#Bbq#Dlc#Deluxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Aliens: Fireteam is coming in August with a slightly new name

Aliens: Fireteam, the co-op shooter about a squad of absolute badasses facing off against endless hordes of priapic extra terrestrials, will be out on August 24, with a slightly changed name—Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The Left 4 Dead-inspired shooter didn't exactly knock our socks off when we saw it earlier this...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Elite Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cool Cast and New Updates!

Hey there! Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama streaming television series created for Netflix by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The series is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school and revolves around the relationships between three working-class students enrolled at the school through a scholarship and their wealthy classmates.
MoviesPopculture

'Candyman' Gets Terrifying New Trailer, Release Date

The upcoming Candyman movie just dropped an absolutely terrifying new trailer, and also announced the film's official release date. The new teaser starts by giving background on the legend of Candyman, the spirit of Daniel Robitaille, a slain Black man who appears whenever his name is spoken five times in a mirror. As the trailer continues, fans are given more clues into Candyman's folklore, while the vengeful ghost leaves buckets of blood in his wake.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Aliens Fireteam Elite games launches August 24th

The Aliens Fireteam Elite game set in the Alien universe is now available to preorder and will be officially launching on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on August 24th 2021. The Aliens: Fireteam Elite game is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops you and your team of “hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat”.
NBABleacher Report

LeBron James Stars in Space Jam Video Game Trailer; Release Date Revealed

Xbox released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game on Wednesday ahead of its July release. As seen in the trailer, Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game has the look and feel of an old-school arcade beat 'em up with gamers getting to play as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bugs Bunny or Lola Bunny:
Video Gamescosmicbook.news

'Aliens: Fireteam Elite' Coming To PC and Consoles

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games, today revealed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the new cooperative third-person survival shooter set within the Alien universe, will release on August 24, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Steam™. Pre-orders are now available across all platforms, with two editions available for purchase.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Farming Simulator 22 trailer reveals release date

Giants Software has revealed that Farming Simulator 22 will be hitting PC, consoles, and Stadia on November 22nd, 2021. In addition to revealing the release date, the developer has shared a new trailer for the upcoming game and opened up preorders. Players who preorder will receive the Claas Xerion Saddle Trac Pack, which includes the Claas Xerion 4200 Saddle Trac and four more machines from Kaweco.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Redfall: Release date, gameplay, trailer, and more

Redfall is an upcoming Bethesda-published and Arkane Studios-developed co-op first-person shooter. It was revealed at the Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 showcase as the final game, and although there was no gameplay footage shown, the cinematic trailer provided an idea of what we can expect. Here’s everything we know about...
Moviesleedaily.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer

Who has not seen Karen Gillan fighting aliens as Doctor Who’s? Now get ready to watch her in a new crime thriller in the upcoming big-screen action. It is directed and written by Navot Papushado. It is a full-actioned-pack movie that is fully female-centered. The upcoming film is all about a mother-daughter team-up to protect a child. It is going to be insane with a blend of comedy, action, thriller, and suspense. It is an English language film, and since the announcement has been made, it looks like it is difficult for them to sit. The fans are heartily waiting for the movie to release to enjoy this contentful movie.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Pre-Order Aliens: Fireteam Elite For Neat Cosmetics and More

Fans of the Alien series will be looking forward to the end of the Summer. The upcoming game, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be coming out in late-August. Squads of three players will be fighting their way through areas of the Endeavor with various weapons, in a desperate struggle for survival. The newest trailer shows us a few gameplay clips, including customizable Fireteam loadouts and Xenomorph variants. We also get some information regarding the game’s release; a release date and details about extra content.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Release Date, Gameplay, Crossplay, Collector's Edition, Single Player Mode, Trailer, News and Everything you Need To Know

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. A brand-new trailer was recently unveiled for the upcoming Alien-themed game Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The multiplayer third-person shooter is the latest in a long line of titles the cinema-born franchise has enjoyed over the decades, with more recent entries including the critically acclaimed survival horror Alien: Isolation and the less positively received actioner Aliens: Colonial Marines.
Video Gamesvg247.com

No cross-play in co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite sadly won’t let all players enjoy the game together regardless of platform. Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the co-op shooter from Cold Iron, recently set its sights on a late August release date. Today, the developer clarified one detail that’s undoubtedly going to disappoint many. Aliens: Fireteam Elite does...
Video GamesIGN

Grime - Official Release Date Trailer

Grime is a fast and unforgiving action-adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue. Developed by Clover Bite...