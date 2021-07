In January, prominent musician and producer SOPHIE fell from a balcony in Athens while trying to take a picture of the full moon. At the age of 34, the avant-garde transgender artist had worked with the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Vince Staples, Charli XCX, and more. Now, nearly five months after the producer’s passing, SOPHIE’s brother, Ben Long, has revealed that he is sitting on a plethora of unreleased tracks from the artist. “There are literally hundreds of tracks,” said Long.