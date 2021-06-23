Cancel
Metallica announces 'The Black Album in Black & White' photo book

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica‘s 30th anniversary Black Album celebration will also come with a visual component. The metal legends have announced The Black Album in Black & White, a photo book capturing rare and previously unpublished images that were shot by acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin during the recording process and tour behind ‘Tallica’s classic 1991 album.

