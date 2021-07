Simon Colyn, Vancouver Whitecaps, Jasser Khmiri, Vancouver, Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor. Colyn made a single 7 minute cameo in a 2-1 loss to Atalanta U19. It was reported this week by Tom Bogert that Spal will not be picking up Colyn’s purchase option. I’m not sure if that means they are also declining the loan extension option so he may or may not be coming back. If he is, Colyn finishes with 1 goal and 2 assists in 639 minutes (0.42 G+A/90). He is credited with 1 goal and 1 assist on transfermakrt but I have seen another assist he mysteriously wasn’t credited for in the highlight packages uploaded to Spal’s youtube channel.