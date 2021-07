Quickly becoming a summer tradition, the Community Concert returns this year on Friday, July 2, 2021 at The Lot, 36 North Maple. Friends of the Lewis County Public Library and the City of Hohenwald invite you to enjoy an evening of family fun with train rides, food trucks, a performance by Sail On: the Beach Boys Tribute, and fireworks. All the fun begins at 5:30 p.m., with the free concert starting at 7:30 p.m., and the evening will end with a fireworks grand finale. Attendees will need to bring their own seating for the concert, and their dancin' shoes!