Why Entera Bio, Orphazyme, Bellerophon Are Moving Today

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.