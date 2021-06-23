Cancel
Why Entera Bio, Orphazyme, Bellerophon Are Moving Today

By Shanthi Rexaline
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) and Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) are among the biggest biopharma movers Wednesday. Entera Bio Climbs On Positive Data For Oral Bone-building Drug: Entera Bio announced the final six-month bone mineral density, or BMD, results from the completed Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis, showing the most important BMD endpoint — change in lumbar spine BMD after six months — was met.

Benzinga

Benzinga

