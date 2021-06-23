Cancel
Hyundai Motor Partners With ANRA Technologies

By Shivani Kumaresan
 9 days ago
The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF) formed a new partnership with ANRA Technologies, a cloud-based drone operational platform developer. Both the companies will begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry. As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

