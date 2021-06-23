Pet of the Week: Meet Pantera

It's official, "Live on the Lake' returns Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at Onota Lake in Pittsfield. After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series, you know what it's all about. The lake, food, friends, family, and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Live on the Lake', you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to partner with Greylock Federal Credit Union to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.