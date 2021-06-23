Cancel
Pittsfield, MA

Pet of the Week: Meet Pantera

Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 9 days ago
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Pantera, a beautiful black domestic shorthair cat who is...

ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Huntington, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

LOOK: 3 Cute Bears Trot Across Driveway in Nearby Berkshire Town (VIDEO)

We have had quite the bear theme lately as we've been sharing videos containing bears in the Berkshires caught on camera. Most of the time the bears are roaming around looking for food or minding their own business. Other times, you'll see a mama with two or three cubs making their way around someone's property. No matter what, it's fun to view these bear sightings in the Berkshires.
EntertainmentPosted by
Live 95.9

Live on the Lake Band Line-Up Announced

Live on the Lake is finally back for Summer 2021. After a summer off, we're excited to bring back free live music and fun for the entire family on the shores of beautiful Onota Lake. Every Wednesday night beginning July 7, between 6 and 8 p.m., great live bands will...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

5 Disgusting Ticks Parade on This Berkshire Garage Entry Way

It's obvious by now that we have a real tick problem in Berkshire County. Of course, the problem just isn't in the Berkshires but practically everywhere this year. Over the past month or so we have been posting photos and examples of Berkshire County residents coming across hoards of ticks throughout various Berkshire landmarks. In many cases, people are pulling ticks from their animals fur...sometimes on a regular basis. It's becoming both tiring and a nuisance (not to mention dangerous) for many Berkshire County residents.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Beautiful Mama Bear and Three Adorable Cubs on Parade in the Berkshires

Nobody can argue that the spring of 2021 has been big season for bear sightings in the Berkshires and that trend will continue into the summer months. The amount of Berkshire bear sightings is astounding. It seems like every week or couple of days for that matter, people are posting video and photos of bears in their backyards. Sometimes it's not just a single bear either, sometimes it's a mama with a couple of cubs.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Pet of the Week: All The Birds

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week isn't just one animal, but rather ALL the birds who...
Boston, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Does Pittsfield Need A ‘North Shore’ Style Roast Beef Shop?

Growing up in the Boston area (Lynn), I was privy to, call it "Boston-Style", "North Shore-Style", "Eastern-Mass." style roast beef sandwiches. Now, for those of you who have had the opportunity to inhale one of these delicious joys in life, you can understand the obsession. These sandwiches are very unique...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

WOW: ‘Live on the Lake’ is Back at Onota Lake…We’re Taking Music Submissions Here

It's official, "Live on the Lake' returns Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at Onota Lake in Pittsfield. After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series, you know what it's all about. The lake, food, friends, family, and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Live on the Lake', you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to partner with Greylock Federal Credit Union to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Here’s 8 Local Barbershops In Pittsfield…Who Ya Got?

Everybody's got their favorite barber, right? Not only do they cut your hair to make you look and feel good, but let's be honest, they're your psychiatrist as well!. Slater was boppin' around Pittsfield on Thursday and snapped some photos of eight popular barbershops. We wanna know your favorite!. Here's...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

8 Waterfall Hikes an Hour (or Less) from The Berkshires

The hot temperatures are finally here and folks around Berkshire County are looking for ways to keep cool. If it's not a pool, the beach, or the lake, why not a waterfall?. Part of the reason we love living in The Berkshires is the nature that surrounds us. Day hikes and adventures for people of all fitness levels are readily available to us year-round, but once the heat and humidity of summertime sets in, there's really no better place to cool off than the shady, tree-covered woods. Especially when that shaded hike leads you to nature's pot of gold, the waterfall.