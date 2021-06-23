17 Loose Summer Dresses That Are Comfy Enough to Travel In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love the beach. We love the sun. We love the sound of the waves. We love the warm, white sand. We love sitting back with a lighthearted book or taking a nap under the shade of an umbrella. The one thing we don’t love quite as much? Swimsuits. We want to be wearing a swimsuit for all of the above activities, but the problem is, we’re usually too busy being worried about how we look in our swimwear to even enjoy them properly!