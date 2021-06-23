OMG!!! Hulu Has BIG NEWS For Fans Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Justin Roiland is half of the brains behind the operations of Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” and Hulu’s “Solar Opposites,” with his co-creators on those series being Dan Harmon and Mike McMahan, respectively, and the voice of both animated shows’ brainiest characters: Rick Sanchez on “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites” Korvo. Though their shared high IQs can immediately lead fans to draw parallels between the two, and Roiland himself has had ideas for stories that could work for both characters due to their similarities, there is one key difference that prevents them from being exactly alike, aside from the whole human versus alien thing: Korvo is not as handy.