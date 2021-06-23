Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

FACTBOX-Dysfunctional Swedish housing market behind ouster of PM Lofven

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday over plans to ease rent restrictions on new-build houses, leaving the country facing potentially months of uncertainty until a new government can be formed.

The Nordic country’s housing market is dysfunctional, but attempts at reform have proven difficult, running into fierce political opposition.

PROBLEMS

Sweden has not built enough rental accommodation for decades, meaning long queues for rent-controlled housing. The average waiting time was 9 years in 2020; 70% of local authorities reported a housing shortage in 2020.

Critics argue that strict rent controls discourage developers from building and individuals from renting out vacant properties. Many tenants are forced to take “black market” contracts at much higher prices and with no legal rights.

Generous mortgage tax breaks encourage households to buy property and the combination has forced up house prices and household borrowing to levels that threaten the economy, according to the central bank, among others. Home prices have risen around 18% over the last year alone, according to Valueguard’s HOX real estate index.

GOVERNMENT PLAN

The centre-left government had agreed in principle with two small centre-right parties that keep it in power to let property owners negotiate rent directly with individual tenants on new-build apartments, hoping to encourage developers to build more.

Currently, rent increases are set in yearly collective bargaining rounds between property-owners and the Tenant’s Association, limiting hikes.

The government says the effects of the proposed reform would be very small and Sweden’s 3 million sitting tenants would not see rents rise. It says new-builds make up around 1% of the outstanding rental housing stock.

The Left Party, which triggered the government crisis, says the reform is the thin end of the wedge and would lead to big rent rises for tenants. It says rent controls are key elements in the “Swedish Model” that places equality and social solidarity above private profit.

The Tenants’ Association says rents would rise by as much as 50% if they were set by the market.

WOULD RENTAL REFORM HELP MEET THE HOUSING CRISIS?

The pace of building has picked up in recent years, but Sweden’s National Board of Housing reckons, for example, that the capital Stockholm needs to build 25,000-30,000 new homes a year over the next decade to meet the shortfall.

Analysts believe a range of measures is needed, including freeing up the rental market, phasing out mortgage tax relief, tightening borrowing rules, streamlining planning regulations, reducing building costs and freeing up building land.

Ultra-low interest rates - likely here to stay for the foreseeable future - have added to the problem.

Addressing a dysfunctional housing market will take years and many suggestions would run into political difficulties.

The central bank will have to be careful in raising rates in order not to trigger a housing market crash that would spill over into the wider financial system.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Prime Minister Lofven could survive as PM if the Centre Party agrees to drop rent reform. But it is a key policy in a deal between the Centre and Liberal parties and Lofven’s Social Democrats.

Lofven could call a new election, but opinion polls suggest that a national vote might not result in a clear victory for either the centre-left or centre-right blocs.

With politics deadlocked, major reforms of the housing market are unlikely whichever bloc forms the next government. A centre-right majority government, however, would make rent reform more likely as the main parties support the move.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Rental Housing#Factbox#Swedish#Nordic#Valueguard#Hox#The Tenant S Association#The Left Party#The Tenants Association#National Board Of Housing#Ultra#The Centre Party#Social Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Marketsrealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Swedish caretaker PM Lofven handed chance to form new government

STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - Swedish caretaker Prime Minister has been handed the next attempt at forming a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Thursday, with a vote in Riksdag potentially taking place next week. "I have this morning spoken on the phone with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Eyeing return as Swedish premier, Lofven says budget can wait

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday he would be willing to return to head a government that did not yet have backing for a budget, potentially making it easier for the parliament speaker to ask him to form a new administration. Lofven resigned after...
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

Clock counts down for Swedish PM Lofven as snap election looms

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden moved closer to a snap election on Monday after fruitless attempts to form a government by both the centre-left and centre-right blocs left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven until the end of the day to resign or call a national vote. Lofven lost a motion of no-confidence...
Politics985theriver.com

Swedish PM Lofven resigns in wake of no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday he had handed in his notice of resignation, giving parliament’s speaker the job of finding a new premier after the Social Democrat leader lost a vote of no-confidence last week. Lofven lost the confidence vote in parliament on June 21...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Swedish Prime Minister Lofven steps down following no-confidence vote

Stockholm — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced his resignation on Monday, one week after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament. The vote was called after a left-wing party withdrew its support for Lofven's minority government due to a clash about proposed reforms to Sweden's rental market. It was the first time a Swedish premier had lost such a no-confidence vote.
WorldVoice of America

Resign or Call Elections? Big Decision for Swedish PM

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who lost a confidence vote last week, faces a stark choice Monday; call snap elections or resign and trigger the search for a successor. The Social Democrat leader -- a master of consensus for some, a dull and visionless party man for...
SwedenUS News and World Report

Swedish PM Lofven's Survival Prospects Improve as Centre Drops Rent Reform Demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's hopes of surviving a political crisis looked slightly brighter on Wednesday after his allies in the Centre Party said they would drop a contested proposal for rent reform. Lofven has led a fragile centre-left minority government of Social Democrats and Greens, supported by...
WorldTimes Daily

Swedish PM loses confidence vote, sparking uncertainty

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday amid a housing crisis and skyrocketing real estate prices, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Swedish PM faces defeat in Monday no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Stefan Lofven was on Sunday hours away from becoming the first Swedish Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote, after failing in a last-ditch effort to secure majority support in parliament for proposed rent reforms. The vote was called last week for Monday by the...
Politics104.1 WIKY

Swedish PM Lofven offers housing compromise to stave off no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Sunday he had agreed with parties supporting the government to offer a compromise regarding rent control, in an attempt to avoid losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday. Lofven said the compromise would mean counterparts in the housing market would...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Poland's Glapinski says demand may drive CPI in autumn -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Demand-driven inflation that would require a response from the Polish central bank could appear in autumn, or maybe mid-2022, Governor Adam Glapinski said here in a Financial Times interview published on Sunday. Glapinski said however that current inflation levels were not worrying. A spike in inflation...
Businesstennesseestar.com

Housing Prices Hit Highest Rate of Growth Ever Recorded

Home prices reached record highs in April as the housing market continued to boom, with home prices in areas around cities climbing at the fastest rate on record. Average home prices in metropolitan areas, measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, rose 14.6% between April 2020 and April 2021, according to an analysis released Tuesday. The increase is the highest annual rate of housing price growth the index has measured, according to The Wall Street Journal.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Housing market gets more new listings than expected

The super-tight housing market got an influx of new listings in June — an unexpected turn of events as U.S. homes have been in short supply since even before the pandemic. The number of new listings in June rose 5.5 percent compared to a year ago, and 10.9 percent from May, CNBC reported, citing data from Realtor.com.