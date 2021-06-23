Cancel
State’s Final Scholarship Incentive Drawing Will Be Next Week

By Lucas Day
Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced the fourth-round winners of the ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school. Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition, room and board, and expenses. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. One drawing remains after this week. Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for the upcoming drawing here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

