State’s Final Scholarship Incentive Drawing Will Be Next Week

The City of Revere announced the Shot at a Healthy Future Scholarship, a city-wide lottery for those who have been vaccinated. Every fully vaccinated resident is eligible to enter to win one of five $10,000 scholarships. The scholarships will be chosen in two categories, youth and adult. Three of the five scholarships will go directly to youth winners aged 12-20 and 2 scholarships will be presented to adult winners who will award the prize to a Revere youth of their choice. The deadline for submissions will be July 30th and the lottery will be held on August 30th. In order to qualify for this lottery, you must be a fully vaccinated person and reside in Revere. The City of Revere will verify all submissions and vaccination status. Funds for the winners are held in a savings account at Metro Credit Union and are intended to be paid to an accredited university, college, community college, or trade school. All decisions of the City for lottery winners and eligibility are final.