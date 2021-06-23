State’s Final Scholarship Incentive Drawing Will Be Next Week
Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced the fourth-round winners of the ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school. Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition, room and board, and expenses. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. One drawing remains after this week. Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for the upcoming drawing here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com