Tower of Terror film to star Scarlett Johansson: report

From the moment that Scarlett Johansson killed a man with her thighs in Iron Man 2, she cemented Black Widow as one of the best characters of the MCU. And the camera loved her just as much as the fans did, handing Natasha Romanoff some of the best scenes and best lines throughout her appearances in seven Marvel films, even as her wigs changed almost as much as her characterization did from movie to movie. It wasn’t until the Russo brothers got a hold of her in Captain America: The Winter Soldier that Natasha felt like she developed something akin to a personality apart from “hot spunky spy lady,” and even then, it felt like too little too late. The Marvel ensembles got more crowded, Natasha was shunted to the background, and eventually, shunted off this mortal coil.