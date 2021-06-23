Tower of Terror film to star Scarlett Johansson: report
Scarlett Johansson will star in and produce a movie based on the Disney World ride Tower of Terror, according to a report published Wednesday by Collider.com. Johansson, of course, is already in the Disney family, having appeared in multiple Marvel films including “Avengers: End Game” and in an upcoming solo star turn called “Black Widow,” set to premiere in theaters July 9. Johansson has received Oscar nominations for her work in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.”www.orlandosentinel.com